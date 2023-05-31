Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK): A Technical Analysis

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) is $1.00, which is $1.17 above the current market price. The public float for FRBK is 45.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRBK on May 31, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

FRBK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) has decreased by -10.47 when compared to last closing price of 1.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FRBK’s Market Performance

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has seen a 0.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.72% gain in the past month and a -33.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.53% for FRBK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.73% for FRBK’s stock, with a -40.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRBK Trading at 11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares surge +21.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRBK rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0740. In addition, Republic First Bancorp Inc. saw -38.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRBK starting from Duster Benjamin, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Duster Benjamin now owns 100 shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc., valued at $300 using the latest closing price.

MADONNA HARRY, the President of Republic First Bancorp Inc., sale 100 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that MADONNA HARRY is holding 44,900 shares at $300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Republic First Bancorp Inc. stands at +14.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.52. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK), the company’s capital structure generated 28.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.30. Total debt to assets is 1.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.