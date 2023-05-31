Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) has decreased by -1.23 when compared to last closing price of 8.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RXRX is $14.00, which is $5.61 above than the current price. The public float for RXRX is 151.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.20% of that float. The average trading volume of RXRX on May 31, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

RXRX’s Market Performance

RXRX stock saw an increase of 8.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 84.91% and a quarterly increase of 8.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.21% for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.92% for RXRX’s stock, with a 0.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RXRX Trading at 41.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.99%, as shares surge +84.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX rose by +8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.42. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 14.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Borgeson Blake, who sale 8,885 shares at the price of $5.09 back on May 16. After this action, Borgeson Blake now owns 7,549,632 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $45,241 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Christopher, the Chief Executive Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 33,073 shares at $4.71 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Gibson Christopher is holding 953,225 shares at $155,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616.74 for the present operating margin

-22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -601.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.20. Equity return is now at value -57.10, with -38.10 for asset returns.

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.50. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.