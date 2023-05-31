Real-Time Update: Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has seen a -1.85% decrease in the past week, with a 2.50% gain in the past month, and a -10.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for BIDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.64% for BIDU’s stock, with a -0.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Right Now?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BIDU is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BIDU is $1243.67, which is $56.7 above the current price. The public float for BIDU is 280.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIDU on May 31, 2023 was 3.13M shares.

BIDU) stock’s latest price update

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.95 compared to its previous closing price of 126.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/16/23 that Baidu Stock Rises After Topping Estimates. It Wasn’t AI That Drove the Beat.

BIDU Trading at -6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.95. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw 8.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+48.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baidu Inc. stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Baidu Inc. (BIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.02. Total debt to assets is 23.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.