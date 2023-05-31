Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) is above average at 24.80x. The 36-month beta value for RTX is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RTX is $109.70, which is $16.93 above than the current price. The public float for RTX is 1.46B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume of RTX on May 31, 2023 was 4.21M shares.

RTX) stock’s latest price update

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.47relation to previous closing price of 93.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/25/23 that Airline Recovery Boosts Jet Engine Makers

RTX’s Market Performance

RTX’s stock has fallen by -2.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.09% and a quarterly drop of -5.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for Raytheon Technologies Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.28% for RTX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.58% for the last 200 days.

RTX Trading at -5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.59. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw -8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Johnson Amy L, who sale 3,622 shares at the price of $98.55 back on Feb 28. After this action, Johnson Amy L now owns 4,061 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $356,952 using the latest closing price.

HAYES GREGORY, the Chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, sale 4,260 shares at $99.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that HAYES GREGORY is holding 453,685 shares at $422,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.89 for the present operating margin

+20.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stands at +7.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 21.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.