PyroGenesis Canada Inc.’s (PYR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, PYR stock has gone up by 30.80%, with a monthly gain of 16.89% and a quarterly surge of 10.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.98% for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.92% for PYR’s stock, with a -8.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) by analysts is $0.60, The public float for PYR is 89.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of PYR was 37.67K shares.

The stock price of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) has jumped by 29.55 compared to previous close of 0.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PYR Trading at 10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.69%, as shares surge +16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYR rose by +30.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7124. In addition, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. saw 15.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PYR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -128.71 for the present operating margin
  • +30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. stands at -169.18. Equity return is now at value -160.90, with -68.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

