Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.18 in comparison to its previous close of 3.03, however, the company has experienced a 12.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) by analysts is $100.00, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for POAI is 3.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of POAI was 170.38K shares.

POAI’s Market Performance

POAI’s stock has seen a 12.58% increase for the week, with a 22.89% rise in the past month and a -59.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.55% for Predictive Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.91% for POAI’s stock, with a -49.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POAI Trading at -24.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.37%, as shares surge +30.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POAI rose by +12.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Predictive Oncology Inc. saw -43.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POAI starting from HANDLEY DANIEL E, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Dec 15. After this action, HANDLEY DANIEL E now owns 120,513 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc., valued at $2,460 using the latest closing price.

MYERS ROBERT L, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Predictive Oncology Inc., purchase 8,795 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that MYERS ROBERT L is holding 71,265 shares at $5,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1014.16 for the present operating margin

+6.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Predictive Oncology Inc. stands at -1709.62. Equity return is now at value -99.70, with -85.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.