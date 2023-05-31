Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has gone up by 7.20% for the week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month and a -25.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.24% for DTIL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.77% for DTIL’s stock, with a -30.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 2 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for DTIL is $6.29, which is $5.45 above the current market price. The public float for DTIL is 91.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume for DTIL on May 31, 2023 was 561.36K shares.

DTIL stock's latest price update

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.65 in comparison to its previous close of 0.74, however, the company has experienced a 7.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DTIL Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.00%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTIL rose by +7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7936. In addition, Precision BioSciences Inc. saw -29.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTIL starting from List Alan, who sale 7,771 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Apr 27. After this action, List Alan now owns 56,496 shares of Precision BioSciences Inc., valued at $6,139 using the latest closing price.

Amoroso Michael, the President and CEO of Precision BioSciences Inc., sale 46,999 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Amoroso Michael is holding 68,738 shares at $38,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTIL

Equity return is now at value -150.70, with -42.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.