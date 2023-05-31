Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.19 compared to its previous closing price of 13.71. However, the company has seen a -1.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/04/22 that Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) is above average at 8.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is $16.03, which is $2.15 above the current market price. The public float for PAA is 451.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAA on May 31, 2023 was 3.91M shares.

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA stock saw an increase of -1.32% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.95% and a quarterly increase of 1.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.83% for PAA’s stock, with a 9.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PAA Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.07. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. saw 14.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAA starting from McCarthy Kevin S, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $9.81 back on Jun 23. After this action, McCarthy Kevin S now owns 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., valued at $1,961,220 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.21 for the present operating margin

+2.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stands at +1.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.66. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 31.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.