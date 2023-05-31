Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) has dropped by -1.79 compared to previous close of 204.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/23 that CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources to Retire After Two Stints at Top

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is 7.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PXD is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is $252.90, which is $52.37 above the current market price. The public float for PXD is 233.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On May 31, 2023, PXD’s average trading volume was 2.47M shares.

PXD’s Market Performance

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has seen a -5.33% decrease in the past week, with a -6.62% drop in the past month, and a 0.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for PXD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.69% for PXD’s stock, with a -8.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PXD Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD fell by -6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.74. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw -9.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Hernandez Jacinto J, who purchase 198 shares at the price of $247.13 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hernandez Jacinto J now owns 2,158 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $48,932 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Jacinto J, the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, purchase 390 shares at $254.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hernandez Jacinto J is holding 1,960 shares at $99,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+43.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at +32.11. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.14. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 19.40 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.37. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.