PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) has decreased by -1.07 when compared to last closing price of 183.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.70% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/25/23 that Pepsi Earnings Helped by Price Hikes, Resilient Demand

Is It Worth Investing in PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is above average at 37.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.

The public float for PEP is 1.38B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PEP on May 31, 2023 was 4.15M shares.

PEP’s Market Performance

The stock of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has seen a -2.70% decrease in the past week, with a -4.86% drop in the past month, and a 4.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.18% for PEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.04% for PEP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.94% for the last 200 days.

PEP Trading at -2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares sank -5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEP fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.75. In addition, PepsiCo Inc. saw 0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEP starting from POHLAD ROBERT C, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $172.47 back on Mar 09. After this action, POHLAD ROBERT C now owns 183,929 shares of PepsiCo Inc., valued at $12,935,148 using the latest closing price.

Krishnan Ramkumar, the CEO Intl Beverages & CCO of PepsiCo Inc., sale 16,827 shares at $172.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Krishnan Ramkumar is holding 49,000 shares at $2,905,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEP

Equity return is now at value 36.70, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.