PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PDCE is 2.51.

The average price predicted by analysts for PDCE is $85.33, which is $16.27 above the current price. The public float for PDCE is 86.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDCE on May 31, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

PDCE) stock’s latest price update

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE)’s stock price has dropped by -0.98 in relation to previous closing price of 69.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/22/23 that Why Big Oil Likes Small Deals

PDCE’s Market Performance

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has experienced a -3.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.88% rise in the past month, and a 1.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for PDCE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.85% for PDCE’s stock, with a 4.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PDCE Trading at 6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCE fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.73. In addition, PDC Energy Inc. saw 8.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCE starting from Welling Troy M., who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $63.37 back on May 17. After this action, Welling Troy M. now owns 13,269 shares of PDC Energy Inc., valued at $76,044 using the latest closing price.

Meyers R Scott, the EVP, CFO of PDC Energy Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $63.05 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Meyers R Scott is holding 159,910 shares at $157,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCE

Equity return is now at value 56.90, with 27.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.