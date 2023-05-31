PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF)’s stock price has dropped by -3.92 in relation to previous closing price of 38.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Right Now?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is $47.46, which is $9.7 above the current market price. The public float for PBF is 109.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBF on May 31, 2023 was 3.08M shares.

PBF’s Market Performance

PBF stock saw an increase of -2.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.23% and a quarterly increase of -21.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.21% for PBF’s stock, with a -6.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBF Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.04. In addition, PBF Energy Inc. saw -9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Davis Paul T, who sale 117,500 shares at the price of $47.28 back on Nov 04. After this action, Davis Paul T now owns 44,126 shares of PBF Energy Inc., valued at $5,555,729 using the latest closing price.

Barone John C, the Principal Accounting Officer of PBF Energy Inc., sale 32,500 shares at $45.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Barone John C is holding 14,662 shares at $1,493,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+10.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Energy Inc. stands at +6.14. The total capital return value is set at 55.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.58. Equity return is now at value 75.30, with 24.30 for asset returns.

Based on PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), the company’s capital structure generated 53.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.89. Total debt to assets is 18.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.26 and the total asset turnover is 3.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.