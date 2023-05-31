PaySign Inc. (PAYS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) has dropped by -10.92 compared to previous close of 2.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) Right Now?

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAYS is 1.09.

The public float for PAYS is 31.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAYS on May 31, 2023 was 146.84K shares.

PAYS’s Market Performance

The stock of PaySign Inc. (PAYS) has seen a -21.67% decrease in the past week, with a -28.73% drop in the past month, and a -34.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.31% for PAYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.99% for PAYS’s stock, with a -16.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PAYS Trading at -26.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -26.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYS fell by -21.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, PaySign Inc. saw -1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYS starting from Spence Daniel, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Mar 27. After this action, Spence Daniel now owns 9,190,000 shares of PaySign Inc., valued at $666,000 using the latest closing price.

Baker Jeffery Bradford, the Chief Financial Officer of PaySign Inc., sale 27,232 shares at $3.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Baker Jeffery Bradford is holding 91,461 shares at $100,758 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.91 for the present operating margin

+47.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for PaySign Inc. stands at +2.70. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PaySign Inc. (PAYS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.