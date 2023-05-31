PARTS iD Inc. (ID) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX: ID) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -15.83 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. However, the company has seen a fall of -30.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX: ID) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PARTS iD Inc. (ID) is $1.00, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for ID is 5.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ID on May 31, 2023 was 382.52K shares.

ID’s Market Performance

The stock of PARTS iD Inc. (ID) has seen a -30.58% decrease in the past week, with a -3.69% drop in the past month, and a -20.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.88% for ID. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.26% for ID’s stock, with a -63.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ID Trading at -1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.83%, as shares sank -11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ID fell by -30.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4738. In addition, PARTS iD Inc. saw -65.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ID starting from Ciappina Antonino, who sale 19,890 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Dec 29. After this action, Ciappina Antonino now owns 77,453 shares of PARTS iD Inc., valued at $16,051 using the latest closing price.

Agrawal Kailas, the Chief Financial Officer of PARTS iD Inc., sale 19,126 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Agrawal Kailas is holding 77,118 shares at $15,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.58 for the present operating margin

+16.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for PARTS iD Inc. stands at -5.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PARTS iD Inc. (ID) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.