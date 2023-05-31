Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Stock Records 0.61% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has gone down by -3.80% for the week, with a -16.06% drop in the past month and a 0.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.56% for PAAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.43% for PAAS stock, with a simple moving average of -10.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22.

The public float for PAAS is 210.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAAS on May 31, 2023 was 4.96M shares.

PAAS) stock’s latest price update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS)'s stock price has plunged in relation to previous closing price of 14.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.80% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PAAS Trading at -14.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -14.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.56. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp. saw -8.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Equity return is now at value -13.40, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.