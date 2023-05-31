Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has gone down by -5.51% for the week, with a 16.42% rise in the past month and a 35.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.20% for PACB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.25% for PACB’s stock, with a 34.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PACB is 1.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is $13.80, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for PACB is 206.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.72% of that float. On May 31, 2023, PACB’s average trading volume was 3.71M shares.

PACB) stock’s latest price update

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.12 in relation to its previous close of 12.48. However, the company has experienced a -5.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that Pacific Bio Pushes Back at Illumina With New No-Compromise Gene Readers

PACB Trading at 11.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB fell by -5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.24. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. saw 50.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from Farmer Michele, who sale 5,165 shares at the price of $12.59 back on May 18. After this action, Farmer Michele now owns 107,577 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., valued at $65,027 using the latest closing price.

Ericson William W., the Director of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., sale 7,541 shares at $8.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Ericson William W. is holding 18,795 shares at $67,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.58 for the present operating margin

+38.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stands at -244.92. The total capital return value is set at -18.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.40. Equity return is now at value -50.10, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB), the company’s capital structure generated 168.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.77. Total debt to assets is 53.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.