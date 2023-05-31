Ouster Inc. (OUST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST)’s stock price has soared by 12.73 in relation to previous closing price of 6.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Self-Driving Car Company Ouster Buys Competitor Velodyne for a Song

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OUST is $9.79, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for OUST is 33.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.34% of that float. The average trading volume for OUST on May 31, 2023 was 837.68K shares.

OUST’s Market Performance

The stock of Ouster Inc. (OUST) has seen a 14.87% increase in the past week, with a 105.08% rise in the past month, and a -39.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.40% for OUST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.34% for OUST’s stock, with a -30.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OUST Trading at 29.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.15%, as shares surge +107.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST rose by +14.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -15.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from BOULET VIRGINIA, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $6.31 back on May 23. After this action, BOULET VIRGINIA now owns 71,489 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $69,410 using the latest closing price.

Pacala Charles Angus, the President and CEO of Ouster Inc., purchase 86,300 shares at $5.81 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Pacala Charles Angus is holding 562,381 shares at $501,006 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.44 for the present operating margin

+26.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc. stands at -337.71. Equity return is now at value -121.80, with -88.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ouster Inc. (OUST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.