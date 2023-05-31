Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) has jumped by 0.50 compared to previous close of 10.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ORC is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is $17.50, The public float for ORC is 33.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% of that float. On May 31, 2023, ORC’s average trading volume was 711.90K shares.

ORC’s Market Performance

The stock of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) has seen a 0.30% increase in the past week, with a -5.33% drop in the past month, and a -10.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for ORC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.16% for ORC’s stock, with a -6.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ORC Trading at -2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc. saw -3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1798.73 for the present operating margin

-32.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stands at -2362.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.83. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC), the company’s capital structure generated 769.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 60.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.