ONEOK Inc. (OKE): A Technical Analysis

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is $71.00, which is $13.16 above the current market price. The public float for OKE is 444.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OKE on May 31, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

OKE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has jumped by 0.12 compared to previous close of 57.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/15/23 that U.S. Stock Futures March Higher With Debt-Ceiling Talks in Focus

OKE’s Market Performance

OKE’s stock has fallen by -1.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.29% and a quarterly drop of -12.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for ONEOK Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.48% for OKE’s stock, with a -9.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OKE Trading at -8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.29. In addition, ONEOK Inc. saw -12.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from NORTON PIERCE, who purchase 8,975 shares at the price of $55.54 back on Jun 17. After this action, NORTON PIERCE now owns 9,414 shares of ONEOK Inc., valued at $498,462 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for ONEOK Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 36.50, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on ONEOK Inc. (OKE), the company’s capital structure generated 211.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.88. Total debt to assets is 56.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.