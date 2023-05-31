Old National Bancorp (ONB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 12.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/10/23 that Five Dead After Bank Shooting in Louisville, Ky., Police Say

Is It Worth Investing in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Right Now?

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Old National Bancorp (ONB) by analysts is $16.79, which is $3.91 above the current market price. The public float for ONB is 289.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of ONB was 2.45M shares.

ONB’s Market Performance

ONB stock saw a decrease of -0.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.95% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.77% for Old National Bancorp (ONB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.06% for ONB stock, with a simple moving average of -22.79% for the last 200 days.

ONB Trading at -4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.61. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw -28.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from Moran John V, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $19.85 back on May 09. After this action, Moran John V now owns 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $49,625 using the latest closing price.

Ryan James C III, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Old National Bancorp, purchase 8,200 shares at $12.22 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Ryan James C III is holding 625,066 shares at $100,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old National Bancorp stands at +24.30. The total capital return value is set at 5.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.05. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Old National Bancorp (ONB), the company’s capital structure generated 113.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.06. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Old National Bancorp (ONB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.