Okta Inc. (OKTA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.28 compared to its previous closing price of 88.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that Okta Stock Has Been on a Tear. Why There’s Still Time to Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OKTA is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OKTA is $93.51, which is $4.07 above the current market price. The public float for OKTA is 152.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.30% of that float. The average trading volume for OKTA on May 31, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA stock saw an increase of 5.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 31.49% and a quarterly increase of 26.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Okta Inc. (OKTA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.73% for OKTA’s stock, with a 28.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OKTA Trading at 14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +31.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.61. In addition, Okta Inc. saw 31.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Kerrest Jacques Frederic, who sale 100 shares at the price of $75.99 back on Apr 24. After this action, Kerrest Jacques Frederic now owns 601 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $7,599 using the latest closing price.

McKinnon Todd, the Chief Executive Officer of Okta Inc., sale 3,117 shares at $82.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that McKinnon Todd is holding 22,813 shares at $257,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.77 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc. stands at -43.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.38. Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc. (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 43.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.22. Total debt to assets is 25.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Okta Inc. (OKTA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.