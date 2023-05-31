Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.99 compared to its previous closing price of 3.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/15/23 that Rusty Old Oil Tankers Fetch Big Bucks

Is It Worth Investing in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) is above average at 8.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is $4.97, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for NAT is 203.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NAT on May 31, 2023 was 3.25M shares.

NAT’s Market Performance

NAT’s stock has seen a -9.73% decrease for the week, with a 2.55% rise in the past month and a -18.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for Nordic American Tankers Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.58% for NAT’s stock, with a 7.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NAT Trading at -1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT fell by -9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Limited saw 18.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.43 for the present operating margin

+32.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84.

Based on Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), the company’s capital structure generated 56.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.17. Total debt to assets is 34.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.