Niu Technologies (NIU) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, NIU stock has gone down by -17.75%, with a monthly decline of -1.61% and a quarterly plunge of -12.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.86% for Niu Technologies The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.57% for NIU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Niu Technologies (NIU) by analysts is $37.33, which is $4.04 above the current market price. The public float for NIU is 68.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of NIU was 516.13K shares.

NIU) stock’s latest price update

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU)’s stock price has dropped by -7.81 in relation to previous closing price of 3.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NIU Trading at -2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU fell by -17.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, Niu Technologies saw -30.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+17.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies stands at -1.56. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Niu Technologies (NIU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.