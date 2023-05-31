NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEX is 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEX is $13.55, which is $6.11 above the current price. The public float for NEX is 218.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEX on May 31, 2023 was 4.40M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

NEX) stock’s latest price update

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.00 in comparison to its previous close of 7.76, however, the company has experienced a -8.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NEX’s Market Performance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has seen a -8.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.37% decline in the past month and a -19.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for NEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.29% for NEX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.57% for the last 200 days.

NEX Trading at -4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX fell by -8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw -17.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEX starting from Iluyomade Oladipo, who sale 12,833 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Mar 06. After this action, Iluyomade Oladipo now owns 11,547 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., valued at $137,114 using the latest closing price.

STEWART JAMES CARL, the Director of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., sale 272,716 shares at $9.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that STEWART JAMES CARL is holding 1,890,788 shares at $2,708,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.69 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stands at +9.71. The total capital return value is set at 34.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74. Equity return is now at value 70.40, with 31.00 for asset returns.

Based on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 23.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.29 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.