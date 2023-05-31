Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NEPT stock has gone down by -18.18%, with a monthly decline of -70.80% and a quarterly plunge of -69.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.36% for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -48.32% for NEPT stock, with a simple moving average of -81.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEPT is 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEPT is $21.94, The public float for NEPT is 10.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEPT on May 31, 2023 was 311.08K shares.

NEPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) has decreased by -10.39 when compared to last closing price of 0.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -18.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NEPT Trading at -63.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.76%, as shares sank -69.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEPT fell by -18.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3090. In addition, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. saw -46.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-143.41 for the present operating margin

-24.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stands at -153.64. The total capital return value is set at -61.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.99. Equity return is now at value -131.10, with -46.00 for asset returns.

Based on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), the company’s capital structure generated 29.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.98. Total debt to assets is 13.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.