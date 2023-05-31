Nephros Inc. (NEPH) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, NEPH stock has gone up by 15.97%, with a monthly decline of -4.17% and a quarterly surge of 26.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.47% for Nephros Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.50% for NEPH’s stock, with a 15.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nephros Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nephros Inc. (NEPH) is $3.00, which is $1.62 above the current market price. The public float for NEPH is 9.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEPH on May 31, 2023 was 15.75K shares.

NEPH) stock’s latest price update

Nephros Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPH)’s stock price has increased by 8.24 compared to its previous closing price of 1.27. However, the company has seen a 15.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NEPH Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEPH rose by +20.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3211. In addition, Nephros Inc. saw 19.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.46 for the present operating margin

+44.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nephros Inc. stands at -45.64. The total capital return value is set at -33.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.21.

Based on Nephros Inc. (NEPH), the company’s capital structure generated 19.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.35. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nephros Inc. (NEPH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.