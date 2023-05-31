Navigating the Volatility of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) Stock

In the past week, EW stock has gone down by -8.69%, with a monthly decline of -7.47% and a quarterly surge of 1.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.78% for EW’s stock, with a -0.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is $94.20, which is $12.79 above the current market price. The public float for EW is 602.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EW on May 31, 2023 was 3.04M shares.

EW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) has decreased by -0.73 when compared to last closing price of 82.01.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Edwards Lifesciences Stock Slumps on Guidance Cut

EW Trading at -4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -8.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.02. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 9.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Wood Larry L, who sale 6,421 shares at the price of $84.23 back on May 24. After this action, Wood Larry L now owns 213,794 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $540,841 using the latest closing price.

Ullem Scott B., the CVP, Chief Financial Officer of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 80,700 shares at $88.54 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Ullem Scott B. is holding 18,294 shares at $7,145,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.28. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.46. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 17.50 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 11.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.64. Total debt to assets is 8.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.