Navigating the Volatility of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s (ADVM) Stock

In the past week, ADVM stock has gone up by 24.44%, with a monthly gain of 42.88% and a quarterly surge of 55.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.11% for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.98% for ADVM’s stock, with a 35.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) is $3.50, which is $2.38 above the current market price. The public float for ADVM is 96.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADVM on May 31, 2023 was 396.08K shares.

ADVM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) has increased by 12.86 when compared to last closing price of 0.99.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADVM Trading at 38.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares surge +38.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADVM rose by +24.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8515. In addition, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. saw 93.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADVM starting from Fischer Laurent, who sale 41,239 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Mar 15. After this action, Fischer Laurent now owns 692,141 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., valued at $32,232 using the latest closing price.

Soparkar Peter, the Chief Operating Officer of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., sale 13,360 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Soparkar Peter is holding 265,891 shares at $10,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADVM

Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -45.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.