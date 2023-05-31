Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KITT is 16.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of KITT was 42.29K shares.

KITT) stock’s latest price update

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT)’s stock price has soared by 12.99 in relation to previous closing price of 1.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KITT’s Market Performance

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) has seen a 5.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -14.89% decline in the past month and a -46.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.63% for KITT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.16% for KITT’s stock, with a -52.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KITT Trading at -19.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.43%, as shares sank -13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KITT rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0700. In addition, Nauticus Robotics Inc. saw -46.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KITT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.73 for the present operating margin

-8.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nauticus Robotics Inc. stands at -247.14.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.