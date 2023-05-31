Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s (NNOX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, NNOX stock has gone up by 2.58%, with a monthly gain of 83.33% and a quarterly surge of 166.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.09% for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.61% for NNOX’s stock, with a 80.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) by analysts is $32.00, which is $13.89 above the current market price. The public float for NNOX is 44.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.07% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of NNOX was 2.19M shares.

NNOX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) has jumped by 10.58 compared to previous close of 17.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NNOX Trading at 80.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.97%, as shares surge +70.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +197.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.30. In addition, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. saw 155.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-831.04 for the present operating margin

-84.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stands at -1320.16. The total capital return value is set at -27.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.06. Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -37.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 96.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.