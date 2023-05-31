Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) has decreased by -0.84 when compared to last closing price of 2.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Right Now?

a 36-month beta value of 1.77.

The average price predicted for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) by analysts is $10.00, The public float for NNDM is 250.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.39% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of NNDM was 1.94M shares.

NNDM’s Market Performance

The stock of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has seen a -3.67% decrease in the past week, with a -4.45% drop in the past month, and a -19.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for NNDM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.68% for NNDM stock, with a simple moving average of -9.29% for the last 200 days.

NNDM Trading at -6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNDM fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Nano Dimension Ltd. saw 2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-300.24 for the present operating margin

+20.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano Dimension Ltd. stands at -521.22. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -17.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.