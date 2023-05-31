Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) has increased by 19.65 when compared to last closing price of 5.19.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 44.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MBIO is at 1.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MBIO is $28.25, which is $22.04 above the current market price. The public float for MBIO is 5.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume for MBIO on May 31, 2023 was 53.80K shares.

MBIO’s Market Performance

MBIO’s stock has seen a 44.42% increase for the week, with a 46.46% rise in the past month and a -24.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.97% for Mustang Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.46% for MBIO’s stock, with a -12.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MBIO Trading at 41.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares surge +52.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBIO rose by +44.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.53. In addition, Mustang Bio Inc. saw 4.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBIO starting from Litchman Manuel MD, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Sep 13. After this action, Litchman Manuel MD now owns 1,098,987 shares of Mustang Bio Inc., valued at $2,582 using the latest closing price.

ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, the Director of Mustang Bio Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD is holding 299,181 shares at $2,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBIO

Equity return is now at value -133.80, with -75.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.