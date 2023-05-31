Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is above average at 8.85x. The 36-month beta value for MFC is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MFC is $21.40, which is $1.39 above than the current price. The public float for MFC is 1.84B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume of MFC on May 31, 2023 was 3.41M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MFC) stock’s latest price update

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.08 in relation to its previous close of 18.79. However, the company has experienced a -2.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

MFC’s Market Performance

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has seen a -2.75% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.16% decline in the past month and a -8.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for MFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.46% for MFC’s stock, with a 1.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFC Trading at -2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.20. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw 3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.