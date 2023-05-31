Make Informed Decisions with H World Group Limited (HTHT) Stock Updates

In the past week, HTHT stock has gone down by -11.89%, with a monthly decline of -21.13% and a quarterly plunge of -21.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for H World Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.51% for HTHT’s stock, with a -11.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for H World Group Limited (HTHT) is $409.60, which is $20.19 above the current market price. The public float for HTHT is 202.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HTHT on May 31, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

HTHT) stock’s latest price update

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.50 compared to its previous closing price of 37.94. However, the company has seen a -11.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HTHT Trading at -19.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -19.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT fell by -11.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.83. In addition, H World Group Limited saw -12.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.95 for the present operating margin

+11.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for H World Group Limited stands at -13.14. Equity return is now at value -20.00, with -3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, H World Group Limited (HTHT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.