MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, MGNX stock has gone down by -18.07%, with a monthly decline of -32.22% and a quarterly plunge of -23.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.27% for MacroGenics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.82% for MGNX’s stock, with a -16.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MGNX is at 2.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MGNX is $12.38, which is $7.71 above the current market price. The public float for MGNX is 59.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.96% of that float. The average trading volume for MGNX on May 31, 2023 was 502.76K shares.

MGNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) has dropped by -8.43 compared to previous close of 5.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MGNX Trading at -30.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -36.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX fell by -18.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.24. In addition, MacroGenics Inc. saw -30.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from Peters Jeffrey Stuart, who sale 5,372 shares at the price of $6.03 back on Mar 10. After this action, Peters Jeffrey Stuart now owns 0 shares of MacroGenics Inc., valued at $32,393 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of MacroGenics Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $5.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 9,579,963 shares at $2,532,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.91 for the present operating margin

+87.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for MacroGenics Inc. stands at -78.82. The total capital return value is set at -54.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.38. Equity return is now at value -70.70, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Based on MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.70. Total debt to assets is 12.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.