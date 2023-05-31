Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has plunged by -0.40 when compared to previous closing price of 206.52, but the company has seen a 1.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/23/23 that Lowe’s Is the Latest Retailer to Lower Forecasts. Its Stock Is Rising Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is above average at 20.01x. The 36-month beta value for LOW is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LOW is $227.77, which is $22.3 above than the current price. The public float for LOW is 590.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume of LOW on May 31, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

LOW’s Market Performance

The stock of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has seen a 1.26% increase in the past week, with a -1.02% drop in the past month, and a -0.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for LOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.48% for LOW’s stock, with a 1.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LOW Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.60. In addition, Lowe’s Companies Inc. saw 3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from Frieson Donald, who sale 13,114 shares at the price of $203.45 back on May 26. After this action, Frieson Donald now owns 18,020 shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc., valued at $2,668,016 using the latest closing price.

Boltz William P, the EVP, Merchandising of Lowe’s Companies Inc., sale 36,341 shares at $203.00 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Boltz William P is holding 24,005 shares at $7,377,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.04 for the present operating margin

+31.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stands at +6.61. The total capital return value is set at 52.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.39. Equity return is now at value -62.80, with 14.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.