LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LL is 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LL is $3.00, which is -$1.76 below the current price. The public float for LL is 28.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LL on May 31, 2023 was 717.18K shares.

LL) stock’s latest price update

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL)’s stock price has soared by 15.10 in relation to previous closing price of 4.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LL’s Market Performance

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) has experienced a 17.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 39.33% rise in the past month, and a 7.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.80% for LL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.27% for LL’s stock, with a -19.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LL Trading at 34.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.28%, as shares surge +42.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LL rose by +19.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. saw -15.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LL starting from Rhodes Famous P, who purchase 6,635 shares at the price of $9.86 back on Aug 08. After this action, Rhodes Famous P now owns 31,625 shares of LL Flooring Holdings Inc., valued at $65,391 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18 for the present operating margin

+36.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. stands at -1.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL), the company’s capital structure generated 80.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 31.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 338.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.