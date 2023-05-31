Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV)’s stock price has plunge by -2.34relation to previous closing price of 82.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.33% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/23 that The Cure Says Ticketmaster Will Refund Fans Who Paid ‘Unduly High’ Fees

Is It Worth Investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is above average at 120.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is $97.00, which is $16.77 above the current market price. The public float for LYV is 155.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LYV on May 31, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

LYV’s Market Performance

LYV stock saw an increase of -5.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.37% and a quarterly increase of 11.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for LYV’s stock, with a 5.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LYV Trading at 11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +17.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.73. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. saw 15.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Rowles Michael, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $78.00 back on May 08. After this action, Rowles Michael now owns 157,786 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., valued at $7,800,000 using the latest closing price.

Iovine Jimmy, the Director of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., purchase 13,740 shares at $73.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Iovine Jimmy is holding 13,740 shares at $1,006,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+23.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stands at +0.89. The total capital return value is set at 8.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.