Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC)’s stock price has increased by 1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 83.13. However, the company has seen a 0.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) is above average at 59.50x. The 36-month beta value for LSCC is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LSCC is $98.62, which is $14.35 above than the current price. The public float for LSCC is 134.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.74% of that float. The average trading volume of LSCC on May 31, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

LSCC’s Market Performance

LSCC’s stock has seen a 0.52% increase for the week, with a 5.93% rise in the past month and a -0.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.82% for LSCC stock, with a simple moving average of 18.64% for the last 200 days.

LSCC Trading at -3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.26. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw 30.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from Douglass Stephen, who sale 2,182 shares at the price of $82.68 back on May 23. After this action, Douglass Stephen now owns 142,981 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $180,397 using the latest closing price.

NELSON MARK JON, the SVP, Sales of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, sale 359 shares at $82.99 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that NELSON MARK JON is holding 32,737 shares at $29,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 30.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.78. Equity return is now at value 42.30, with 26.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.40. Total debt to assets is 18.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.