Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) by analysts is $9.00, which is $3.75 above the current market price. The public float for LTRX is 26.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of LTRX was 135.89K shares.

LTRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) has jumped by 9.37 compared to previous close of 4.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LTRX’s Market Performance

Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) has experienced a 7.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 42.66% rise in the past month, and a 1.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.98% for LTRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.11% for LTRX’s stock, with a 8.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LTRX Trading at 24.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +38.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRX rose by +7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Lantronix Inc. saw 21.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRX starting from PRINTER HOSHI, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $4.96 back on Nov 18. After this action, PRINTER HOSHI now owns 131,198 shares of Lantronix Inc., valued at $371,745 using the latest closing price.

FOLINO PAUL F, the Director of Lantronix Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $5.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that FOLINO PAUL F is holding 25,052 shares at $48,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.71 for the present operating margin

+38.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantronix Inc. stands at -4.14. The total capital return value is set at -2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.10. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Lantronix Inc. (LTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 30.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.27. Total debt to assets is 17.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.