KT Corporation (KT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT)’s stock price has plunge by -3.02relation to previous closing price of 12.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Right Now?

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KT is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KT is $16.04, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for KT is 483.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume for KT on May 31, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

KT’s Market Performance

The stock of KT Corporation (KT) has seen a -0.38% decrease in the past week, with a 5.25% rise in the past month, and a 0.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for KT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for KT stock, with a simple moving average of -8.46% for the last 200 days.

KT Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KT fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.68. In addition, KT Corporation saw -13.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.52 for the present operating margin

+30.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for KT Corporation stands at +4.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.65. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on KT Corporation (KT), the company’s capital structure generated 54.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.30. Total debt to assets is 27.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KT Corporation (KT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.