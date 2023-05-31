Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN)’s stock price has increased by 16.67 compared to its previous closing price of 1.74. However, the company has seen a 30.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kopin Corporation (KOPN) by analysts is $3.00, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for KOPN is 83.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of KOPN was 472.59K shares.

KOPN’s Market Performance

The stock of Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has seen a 30.13% increase in the past week, with a 95.19% rise in the past month, and a 76.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.91% for KOPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 60.63% for KOPN’s stock, with a 65.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KOPN Trading at 83.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.26%, as shares surge +99.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +115.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOPN rose by +30.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3100. In addition, Kopin Corporation saw 63.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOPN starting from FAN JOHN C C, who purchase 23,293 shares at the price of $1.35 back on May 17. After this action, FAN JOHN C C now owns 5,531,099 shares of Kopin Corporation, valued at $31,446 using the latest closing price.

FAN JOHN C C, the Director of Kopin Corporation, purchase 25,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that FAN JOHN C C is holding 5,507,806 shares at $31,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.97 for the present operating margin

+31.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kopin Corporation stands at -40.77. The total capital return value is set at -61.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.50. Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -39.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kopin Corporation (KOPN), the company’s capital structure generated 13.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.22. Total debt to assets is 7.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.