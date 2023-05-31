KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) has gone up by 7.16% for the week, with a 12.76% rise in the past month and a -18.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.15% for KNOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.03% for KNOP’s stock, with a -45.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) Right Now?

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77.

The public float for KNOP is 24.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of KNOP was 278.35K shares.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.29 compared to its previous closing price of 4.80. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

After a stumble in the market that brought KNOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +14.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNOP rose by +7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, KNOT Offshore Partners LP saw -44.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KNOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.66 for the present operating margin

+26.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for KNOT Offshore Partners LP stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.05.

Based on KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP), the company’s capital structure generated 162.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.88. Total debt to assets is 61.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 115.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.