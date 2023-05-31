Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP)’s stock price has dropped by -2.98 in relation to previous closing price of 0.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/04/22 that Knightscope’s Robots—and Shares—Have Their Ups and Downs

Is It Worth Investing in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Right Now?

The public float for KSCP is 41.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KSCP on May 31, 2023 was 902.62K shares.

KSCP’s Market Performance

KSCP stock saw a decrease of -12.88% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -66.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.06% for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.64% for KSCP’s stock, with a -78.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KSCP Trading at -36.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.69%, as shares sank -30.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP fell by -13.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4808. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw -79.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Equity return is now at value 50.40, with -87.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.