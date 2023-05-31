KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has seen a 0.94% increase in the past week, with a -2.64% drop in the past month, and a -8.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for KKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.25% for KKR stock, with a simple moving average of 1.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is $65.89, which is $14.53 above the current market price. The public float for KKR is 743.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KKR on May 31, 2023 was 2.96M shares.

KKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) has decreased by -0.02 when compared to last closing price of 51.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/29/23 that These Bank Alternatives Can Keep Cash Rolling In

KKR Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.97. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw 11.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 15,952,381 shares at the price of $21.00 back on May 17. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 44,782,619 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $335,000,001 using the latest closing price.

KKR Group Partnership L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc., sale 7,600,000 shares at $38.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that KKR Group Partnership L.P. is holding 37 shares at $295,108,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.44 for the present operating margin

+16.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc. stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at -2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.43. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 250.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.45. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.