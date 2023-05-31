Kellogg Company (K) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kellogg Company (K) is $72.13, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for K is 238.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of K on May 31, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

K) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has plunged by -1.86 when compared to previous closing price of 67.67, but the company has seen a -2.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

K’s Market Performance

K’s stock has fallen by -2.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.82% and a quarterly rise of 0.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Kellogg Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.86% for K’s stock, with a -5.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

K Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.58. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $68.49 back on May 22. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 54,931,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $6,848,880 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 100,000 shares at $70.61 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 55,031,838 shares at $7,061,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +6.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.49. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kellogg Company (K), the company’s capital structure generated 181.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.53. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kellogg Company (K) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.