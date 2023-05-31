Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) by analysts is $35.83, which is $5.05 above the current market price. The public float for JNPR is 320.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of JNPR was 3.70M shares.

JNPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) has surged by 0.62 when compared to previous closing price of 30.50, but the company has seen a 3.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/26/22 that Juniper Networks Had Lousy Earnings. It’s AI Strategy Could Help the Stock Break Out.

JNPR’s Market Performance

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has experienced a 3.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.79% rise in the past month, and a -0.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for JNPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.97% for JNPR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.85% for the last 200 days.

JNPR Trading at -1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.28. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc. saw -3.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from rahim rami, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $29.14 back on May 03. After this action, rahim rami now owns 931,496 shares of Juniper Networks Inc., valued at $182,102 using the latest closing price.

rahim rami, the Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks Inc., sale 6,250 shares at $29.29 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that rahim rami is holding 937,746 shares at $183,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.