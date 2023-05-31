Inuvo Inc. (INUV): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is $1.00, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for INUV is 106.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INUV on May 31, 2023 was 453.16K shares.

INUV) stock’s latest price update

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -31.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INUV’s Market Performance

INUV’s stock has fallen by -31.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.38% and a quarterly drop of -34.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.87% for Inuvo Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.22% for INUV’s stock, with a -30.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INUV Trading at -19.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.73%, as shares sank -13.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INUV fell by -32.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3220. In addition, Inuvo Inc. saw 13.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INUV

Equity return is now at value -61.40, with -39.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inuvo Inc. (INUV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.