Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ)’s stock price has soared by 17.05 in relation to previous closing price of 1.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 30.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) is $3.17, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for INTZ is 14.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTZ on May 31, 2023 was 51.84K shares.

INTZ’s Market Performance

INTZ stock saw an increase of 30.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 56.44% and a quarterly increase of -34.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.98% for Intrusion Inc. (INTZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.21% for INTZ’s stock, with a -47.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INTZ Trading at 27.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares surge +49.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTZ rose by +30.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3084. In addition, Intrusion Inc. saw -50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTZ starting from HEAD T JOE, who sale 11,358 shares at the price of $2.98 back on Nov 30. After this action, HEAD T JOE now owns 1,052,980 shares of Intrusion Inc., valued at $33,868 using the latest closing price.

HEAD T JOE, the Chief Technology Officer of Intrusion Inc., sale 35,142 shares at $3.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that HEAD T JOE is holding 1,064,338 shares at $108,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.27 for the present operating margin

+55.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intrusion Inc. stands at -215.55. The total capital return value is set at -224.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,737.58. Equity return is now at value 438.00, with -163.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.