ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has gone down by -0.17% for the week, with a 0.57% rise in the past month and a 10.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.89% for IBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.09% for IBN’s stock, with a 4.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) by analysts is $27.42, which is $6.09 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.39B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of IBN was 4.66M shares.

IBN) stock’s latest price update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 22.96. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IBN Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.67%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.87. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw 4.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Limited stands at +18.28. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.